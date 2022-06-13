Three companies seek permits for carbon storage off Norway

The Norwegian Government has received applications from three companies seeking to secure permits for future carbon storage sites off Norway.

CapeOmega, TotalEnergies and Wintershall Dea submitted bids to store carbon dioxide on the Norwegian continental shelf, which will now be processed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The ministry aims to allocate areas in accordance with the storage regulations in the second half of 2022.

It suggests carbon capture and storage (CCS) is important to the Norwegian Government “because it creates employment and cuts emissions”.

Terje Aasland, Minister of Petroleum and Energy said: “There is considerable industrial interest in projects that include commercial storage of CO2 on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Further allocations of area will strengthen the development of an important climate measure and contribute to a new, commercial industry on the Norwegian shelf.

“Companies that have the will and ability and have matured projects that include storage of CO2 will be able to apply for a storage permit. I am happy to receive more requests to announce additional area for CO2 storage.”