US seeks views for new $375m recycling and waste prevention programmes

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has received $375 million (£311m) of funding through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for new recycling, reuse and waste prevention programmes.

It is now seeking views on the design of these new materials management initiative, the first step in the process to implement the largest EPA investment in recycling in 30 years.

The latest funding will support the development of several new initiatives, including a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant programme, a Recycling Education and Outreach grant programme, a Model Recycling Programme toolkit as well as compiling best practices for battery collection, recycling and labelling guidelines.

Through the three Requests for Information, the EPA is inviting interested individuals and organisations to share their views on resources, opportunities and barriers related to reducing, reusing and recycling infrastructure, education and outreach programmes and battery recycling and collection.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said: “Too many communities are burdened by pollution and the negative environmental and health impacts that result from poorly managed waste.

“This unprecedented investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will transform recycling and solid waste management across the nation, create good-paying jobs and advance our bold environmental agenda as we work to build a better America.”