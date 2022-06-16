EU raids water infrastructure companies over alleged bid-rigging

EU antitrust regulators raided several companies that are active in the construction of networks and treatment plants for drinking water and wastewater over alleged bid-rigging.

The European Commission said it has concerns certain companies may have violated EU antitrust regulations that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices.

It states: “The inspections concern an alleged case of bid-rigging in tenders involving EU funds for the construction of networks and treatment plants for drinking water and wastewater.”

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigatory step into suspected anti-competitive practices.

The Commission added carrying out such inspections does not mean the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour “nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself”.

The duration of the investigation depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of each case, the extent to which the companies and associations concerned co-operate with the Commission and the exercise of the rights of defence.

Under the Commission’s leniency programme, companies that have been involved in a secret cartel may be granted immunity from fines or significant reductions in fines in return for reporting the conduct and co-operating with the Commission throughout its investigation.

Individuals can report cartel or other anti-competitive behaviour on an anonymous basis through the Commission’s whistle-blower tool.