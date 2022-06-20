Fleet of helium-filled jet zero jets to be built in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire will become the home of the production line of what is described as the world’s first ‘zero-emission’ aircraft.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), the company behind the development of the helium-filled aircraft has also announced a new agreement with the large European regional airline Air Nostrum Group to reserve ten 100-seat Airlander 10 aircraft for delivery from 2026 onwards.

The aircraft will start initial operations across Spain.

The UK-based company has said hybrid airships could cut emissions by 90%.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary said: “Hybrid aircraft could play an important role as we transition to cleaner forms of aviation and it is wonderful to see the UK right at the forefront of the technology’s development.”

Tom Grundy, HAV Chief Executive Officer, said: “As countries like France, Denmark, Norway, Spain and the UK begin to put in place ambitious mandates for the decarbonisation of domestic and short-haul flight, HAV and Air Nostrum Group are demonstrating how we can get there – and get there soon.”