How many kilometres long is the cabling for ‘Scotland’s largest’ offshore wind farm?

The installation of 19 kilometres of onshore cabling work for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm has finished.

The Seagreen Wind Farm is a joint venture project between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies and is currently under construction around 27 kilometres off the Angus Coastline.

Once operational, it is predicted to become Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm.

It is also forecast to provide enough clean power for around two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

Seagreen’s Onshore Project Manager, Steven Reid said: “This was a key activity of the Seagreen Project to prepare for the export of first power this summer and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the teams involved, the landowners; and the local residents for the patience and understanding shown while this work was undertaken.”