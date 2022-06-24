Two people killed by falling EV in Shanghai

An electric vehicle (EV) made by Chinese company Nio has fallen from the third floor of its headquarters in Shanghai, killing two people.

The business has confirmed one of these was a member of staff and the other from a partner company.

The car fell with the two deceased inside, as the third floor is commonly used as a showroom and testing facility.

Nio stated: “Our company has collaborated with the public security department to launch the investigation and analysis of the cause of the accident. Based on the analysis of the situation at the scene, we can initially confirm that this was an accident (not caused by the vehicle).

“We feel very sad about this accident and would like to express our deepest condolences to our colleague and partner employee who lost their lives. A team has been set up to help the families.”

Nio is China’s rival to Tesla, as the country looks to dominate the EV market.