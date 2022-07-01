Fresh call on the government to put an end to standing charge

Fresh calls have been made for the abolition of the standing charge on energy bills.

A new survey by the campaign group Fuel Poverty Action (FPA) shows nearly 81% of customers support the idea of scrapping the standing charge, the charge of around 44p per day on every customer’s energy bill, which must be paid regardless of how much they use.

The FPA has written to Ofgem about the way the costs of failing suppliers have been loaded on the standing charge, which is a “grotesque injustice”.

Recently, Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of the energy regulator, said the regulator will look at whether the cost of the standing charge could be cut.

Fuel Poverty Action has also called for a free band of energy for every household to cover their more urgent needs.

Founding Member of Fuel Poverty Action Ruth London said: “The standing charge is even higher in some parts of the country, and it mounts up frighteningly quickly. People on prepayment meters are often forced to find money to pay this charge before they can even turn the lights on.

“People who cut their use down to the bone in a bedsit end up paying more per unit of energy than those who are heating a mansion.”

ELN has contacted Ofgem for a response.