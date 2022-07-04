Business Secretary thanks EDF’s coal-fired power station staff

The Business Secretary has written a letter to EDF and the staff working at the West Burton coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire to say thanks for their work on extending the plant’s operations.

Last month the government confirmed that EDF agreed to keep its coal plant open this winter.

On 15th June, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) concluded an agreement with

EDF to temporarily extend the operation of West Burton A to reinforce the UK’s energy security over the coming winter.

In his letter, Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I recognise that the decision to extend West Burton’s operation was a complex one that posed considerable challenges for EDF.

“Moreover, I am aware that, following that conclusion of this agreement, significant work will now be underway to ensure that the plant is in a position to deliver power to the grid if called upon by the ESO over the coming winter.

“In this context, I would therefore also like to express my sincere thanks in advance to the staff and management of West Burton A for your work over the coming months.”