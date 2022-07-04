Amazon supercharges ‘cleaner’ UK deliveries

A new fleet of e-cargo bikes and walkers are forecast to replace thousands of conventional Amazon van trips on London’s roads and reduce emissions and traffic congestion.

Amazon has launched a new micromobility hub in London to help drive its net zero targets.

The retail giant has worked with the London Borough of Hackney to create this new hub with plans to make more than one million customer deliveries every year.

The project aims to support Amazon’s electric fleet and together to make more than five million deliveries a year across more than 10% of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

The company has more than 1,000 electric delivery vans on the UK streets.

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, said: “Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK.”

Amazon has also announced that it plans to install more than 30,000 solar panels on its facilities in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes by the end of the year.