Crown Estate unveils sites that could host floating wind projects

The Crown Estate has today identified five ‘areas of search’ for the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

The Queen’s property manager estimates these areas could deliver 4GW of floating offshore wind power and power almost four million homes by 2035.

The areas have been identified following technical analysis and collaboration between The Crown Estate, the UK and Welsh Government, key agencies and other stakeholders.

Work to “refine” these areas of search into smaller project development areas will follow in the coming months.

The Crown Estate said these project development areas will be offered to the market through a competitive tender in mid-2023.

Huub den Rooijen, Managing Director Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “The Celtic Sea has the potential to become one of the great renewable energy basins of the world, bringing economic growth and abundant clean power.”

Greg Hands, Energy and Climate Change Minister, said: “We already have the largest offshore wind deployment in Europe. Floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of our coastline.”