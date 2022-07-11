If new oil fields are halted, energy prices will continue to soar, says Energy Minister

Halting oil and gas projects, including the proposed Cambo oil field could make energy bills rise even further.

Asked what the impact on household energy bills would be if new oil and gas projects like Cambo are not given the go-ahead, Energy Minister Greg Hands told reporters: “It would almost certainly drive up the price of energy.

“And it would almost certainly be bad for energy security. And it’s likely to be bad for emissions.”

Earlier this year, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), previously known as the Oil and Gas Authority, awarded Shell UK and Siccar Point Energy an extension to the Cambo oil field licence.

Located approximately 125 kilometres to the west of Shetland, the Cambo oil field could deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent during its 25-year operational life, according to Siccar Point Energy.

It had been previously reported that Shell was reconsidering its decision to withdraw from the proposed Cambo oil field development west of Shetland.

In May, speaking to the Economic Affairs Committee and asked about what additional steps might be taken to deliver reliable and affordable energy, Mr Hands said his first priority was to maintain levels of investment in the North Sea oil and gas.

ELN has approached BEIS for a response.