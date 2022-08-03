British Gas to stop supplying energy to its biggest business customers

British Gas reportedly plans to stop selling energy to its biggest business customers as multiple challenges continue across the sector.

It was Bloomberg that firstly reported that Britain’s biggest energy supplier will only supply clients consuming up to 10GWh of electricity and one million therms of gas.

Skyrocketing energy costs that do not leave enough space for making a profit while trading on behalf of big customers is allegedly what led to the company’s decision.

The move will allegedly see the company leaving around 200 customers and not taking any new businesses whose requirements are not in line with the new criteria.

Last week, during the presentation of Centrica’s financial results for the first half of the year, the group reported a profit of £1.34 billion.

In March, in an unexpected move, ScottishPower announced its decision to stop selling energy to British industrial and commercial customers.

ELN has approached British Gas for a response – a spokesperson confirmed the plan and declined to comment further.