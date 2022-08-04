SUV tyres in Leeds deflated in climate protest

Owners of 85 SUVs in Leeds saw the tyres of their cars deflated overnight.

The climate campaign group The Tyre Extinguishers took against the vehicles to send a clear message that these vehicles are fuelling climate change.

The group said: “First action in Leeds, West Yorkshire by the new Leeds Tyre Extinguishers group. 85 SUVs disarmed in the Meanwood area and other areas of the city.

“SUVs – even electric ones – are simply not compatible with a liveable future. We must all ask ourselves what we can do in this time, together, to create the change needed to avoid the worst impacts.

“Note: we have only deflated tyres using the valves, so there is no irreversible damage and we have taken care to avoid blue badge holders’ and traders’ cars.”

In a short description on its website, the group explains “deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for driving massive killer vehicles around our streets.”

ELN has contacted Leeds City Council for a response.