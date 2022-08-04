Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

SUV tyres in Leeds deflated in climate protest

A climate activist group has deflated tyres of 85 SUVs to protect cities and people from “massive killer” vehicles

Thursday 4 August 2022
Image: The Tyre Extinguishers

Owners of 85 SUVs in Leeds saw the tyres of their cars deflated overnight.

The climate campaign group The Tyre Extinguishers took against the vehicles to send a clear message that these vehicles are fuelling climate change.

The group said: “First action in Leeds, West Yorkshire by the new Leeds Tyre Extinguishers group. 85 SUVs disarmed in the Meanwood area and other areas of the city.

SUVs – even electric ones – are simply not compatible with a liveable future. We must all ask ourselves what we can do in this time, together, to create the change needed to avoid the worst impacts.

“Note: we have only deflated tyres using the valves, so there is no irreversible damage and we have taken care to avoid blue badge holders’ and traders’ cars.”

In a short description on its website, the group explains “deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for driving massive killer vehicles around our streets.”

ELN has contacted Leeds City Council for a response.

