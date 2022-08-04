Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UN chief calls for tax on excessive profits of oil and gas giants

Making record profits on the back of the poorest is immoral, António Guterres has said

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 4 August 2022
Image: James Jones Jr / Shutterstock

The UN Secretary-General has urged governments to tax excessive profits of oil and gas companies.

A few days ago, Shell announced record profits of $11.5 billion (£9.4 bn) – the announcement was followed by the publication of the second quarter financial results of bp showing that the company’s profits hit $8.45 billion (£6.9bn), more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year.

António Guterres said: “It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from the current energy crisis on the back of the poorest, at a massive cost to the climate.

“I urge all governments to tax these excessive profits and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people.”

