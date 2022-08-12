Hubbub and OVO launch search for Glasgow street for energy efficiency trial

Environmental charity Hubbub and OVO Energy Solutions have joined forces to help residents in Glasgow boost the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce bills.

They have launched a search for a street in the Scottish city “with a strong sense of community and a willingness to make changes” to their homes, with the trial seeking to minimise the cost of the energy-saving improvements by accessing relevant local and government funds.

The pilot aims to explore and educate the public about the actions and home improvements that have the biggest impact on energy use as well as explore the benefits of neighbourhoods working together to tackle this problem.

Residents of the winning street will receive bespoke advice from OVO Energy Solutions, local community groups, contractors and other on-the-ground experts and choose from a variety of suggested home improvements, supported by grants and financing options where possible.

Potential measures includes solid wall, loft and underfloor insulation, upgrading heating systems and windows and switching to energy efficient lighting.

The trial comes ahead of the increase in energy prices that will come into effect this autumn, with industry experts predicting the energy price cap could hit more than £3,000 in October 2022.

According to the Home Energy Security Strategy from E3G1, the average home with an Energy Performance Rating (EPC) of D or below has the potential to save around £916 per year if it becomes a home rated EPC C or better.

Mark Robson, Commercial Development Director, OVO said: “The pioneering trial will help bring neighbours together to upgrade their homes with green technology and reduce their bills. Now, more than ever, projects like this are critical to supporting households through the next winter while also improving the lives of people in the local community.”

As part of the pilot project, Hubbub will create an online group to encourage participating residents to work together and share their ideas, successes and challenges in making home improvements.

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder of Hubbub added: “We’re really keen to discover what is possible when a community comes together to tackle energy use in the home. This might include economies of scale by multiple houses on the same street carrying out the same work or be as simple as sharing ideas and information.

“We’re looking for a street that already has a strong sense of community spirit and is happy to work together and help each other. We hope the learnings and insight gained from this project will inspire other communities to work together and our ultimate aim is to create a model that can be replicated by people across Glasgow, Scotland and the UK.”