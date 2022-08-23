Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 1.7m ‘set to cancel their direct debit energy payments’

One-in-seven customers have either already decided or are likely to cancel their direct debits, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 23 August 2022
More and more people seem to be keen to cancel their direct debit payments to energy suppliers as they struggle with soaring energy bills.

Polling conducted by BMG Research on behalf of The i shows that 10% of customers say they are likely to cancel their direct debits.

Nearly 4% of billpayers also admit that they have already decided to cancel their direct debits.

As a campaign for an energy bill strike on 1st October has attracted thousands of followers in recent weeks, the energy industry has warned about the impact that a ‘don’t pay’ movement could have on customers and energy suppliers. 

Ofgem is expected to announce on Friday the maximum level that energy suppliers could charge customers for their energy use this winter. 

