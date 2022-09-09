Parents more likely to be behind on energy bill payments

The energy crisis seems to be hitting families with kids harder than other billpayers.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) report suggests nearly 92% of parents with a child aged under five years and 90% of parents with a child aged five years or over are saying the soaring gas and electricity prices led to an increase in their cost of living.

The survey, which was carried out between 30th March and 19th June, also shows that parents were also more likely than those without children to report being behind with their gas or electricity bills

The ONS analysis also suggests around one in 15 parents, an estimated 6% for parents of children in both age groups, reported this compared with just 3% of those without children.