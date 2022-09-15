France to cap electricity and gas price hikes at 15%

France has announced it will cap increases in electricity and gas prices at 15% next year.

In a press conference, France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, accompanied by other senior ministers, unveiled the extension of the ‘tariff shield’, which includes a limited increase in gas and electricity tariffs of 15% for households, small businesses and small local authorities.

These capped increases, the Prime Minister added, will lead to an average increase in bills of around €25 (£21.5) per month for households that heat with gas, instead of around €200 (£172) per month without a tariff shield.

Ms Borne added the 15% increase would lead to an average of around €20 (£17) per month for households that heat with electricity instead of €180 (£155) per month, without the new measures.

The French Prime noted that “only sobriety and European solidarity will allow us to avoid cuts of gas in the event of a very cold winter”.