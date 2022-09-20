Fracking predicted to have a “negligible” impact on energy bills

Campaigners have said fracking will have a minor impact on the government’s efforts to lower energy bills amid the crisis.

In the last few days, it was reported that a leaked report by the British Geological Survey stressed that there are still “significant existing knowledge gaps”.

The report also allegedly admits that forecasting fracking-induced earthquakes remains a scientific challenge.

Campaign group Friends of the Earth suggested fracking would have a “negligible impact” on soaring energy bills.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Danny Gross said: “This report appears to indicate that the government is reneging on its manifesto pledge not to support fracking ‘unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.’

“Two attempted fracks in England have already been aborted due to earthquakes. In 2011, a fracking-induced earthquake led to the deformation of the casing of the well. And in 2019, fracking triggered a 2.9 magnitude earthquake that alarmed residents living five miles away who felt their houses shake.

“Fracking is one of the least popular forms of energy generation in the UK. If the government caves in to lobbying by fracking companies to water down existing earthquake regulations it will further undermine public confidence in this industry.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We commissioned the British Geological Survey to advise on the latest scientific evidence on shale gas extraction.

“Making the most of our own gas resources makes us less dependent on imports and helps maintain the security of the UK’s energy supply in both the short and long-term.

“Drawing on lessons from around the world, we will make sure it is done as safely as possible and where there is local support.”