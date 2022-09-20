Ofgem issues provisional order against Utilita

Ofgem has warned Utilita to improve its practices to support customers on prepayment meters.

According to Ofgem, the company is “contravening and likely to contravene” specific sections of its standard licence conditions (SLCs) in respect of its treatment of its customers, particularly vulnerable customers.

In addition, the regulator has issued a provisional order which requires Utilita to cease the use of call scripts which tell customers that additional support is not a licence requirement.

Ofgem has also urged the energy firm to develop its additional support credit policy to comply with the relevant SLCs.

In an announcement, Utilita said: “We are disappointed that Ofgem has decided to issue a provisional order against us.

“Only a few short weeks ago, a senior staff member from Ofgem visited our contact centre and was full of praise for the way we help our customers, of which one-in-three are on our Priority Services Register.

“The regulator has also highlighted our Power Up app feature, which allows customers to self-serve additional support credit when they have no money, as one of the industry’s most innovative solutions in helping customers in financial difficulty.

“The financial support we offer is extensive: in 2022 alone, we will provide financial assistance more than a million times to customers who desperately need our help.”