Is carbon capture the answer to energy woes?

Please enable cookies to view this content (read more).

“Carbon capture’s been around for over 90 years,” says Delta Clean Tech’s Jeff Allinson – so why is it just becoming a hot topic now?

In this week’s Net Hero Podcast, we delve into what carbon capture is, its capabilities and whether it could be a means to continue our current lifestyles without carbon emissions or just perpetuate the use of fossil fuels.

New uses of carbon dioxide include “things like ethanol and methanol, they even make a CO2 vodka believe it or not, there’s things like injecting into concrete to make it stronger and that permanently sequesters that CO2 in the concrete,” Allinson explains.

However, it has had its critics and can seem difficult to implement for certain industries.

How does a future of captured carbon look for the world?

Listen to the full episode above to learn more.