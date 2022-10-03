Siemens Gamesa announces 2,900 layoffs

Siemens Gamesa has announced nearly 2,900 jobs will be cut as part of the implementation of its new business model.

It is expected that these job cuts will come from across the wind turbine manufacturer’s business units in Denmark, Germany, Spain and the UK.

In a statement, the company said: “Further reductions are planned in other countries across the world and details for all affected countries will be defined in negotiations with the workers’ council.”

Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Officer Jochen Eickholt commented: “It is never easy to make such a decision, but now is the time to take decisive and necessary actions to turn the company around and ensure a sustainable future.”