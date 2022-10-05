Households to receive second cost-of-living payment in November

From the 8th November, more than eight million households will receive the next cost-of-living payment from the government of £324.

This is part of the £1,200 care package – as many UK citizens struggle to pay skyrocketing energy bills and cope with costs across their daily lives.

An original payment of £326 was made in July – and the next payment will be made by 23rd November at the latest, the government has stressed.

Those in Council Tax bands A to D in England also received a £150 rebate earlier this year, a £400 reduction on energy bills through Liz Truss’ Energy Price Guarantee and an added £150 payment for people with disabilities.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable.

“Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen.”