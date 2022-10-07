OVO to reward customers with up £100 to use energy at “greener” times

Britain’s third-largest energy supplier OVO has launched the trial of a scheme designed to help customers to cut energy usage during peak times and save money.

The trial rewards customers up to £100 for moving non-essential energy use to times when the grid uses energy sources from renewable energy sources.

Data from the trial will be used to understand peak time usage and inform strategies for a more resilient and ‘greener’ grid.

OVO believes that between 4pm and 7pm demand on the grid is at its highest rate – analysis shows that the average household uses 19% of their daily usage during these hours.

The energy supplier is looking for participants to cut their average consumption during these hours to less than 12.5% – £20 will be rewarded for each month that this is achieved.

The trial will run from 1st November until 31st March 2023.

Raman Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer at OVO, said: “The UK energy sector is at a crucial point and we need a resilient grid to get us through this winter.

“The trial provides essential consumer data which can be shared with the government and the National Grid to prevent power shortage and will give customers a deeper insight into their energy consumption habits, with great potential savings.”