Activists douse $110m painting with mashed potatoes

A pair of German climate activists have covered one of the most famous paintings in art history with mashed potatoes.

Two supporters of the group Last Generation entered the Museum Barberini and after they stopped in front of Monet’s “Les Meules”, threw mashed potatoes at the painting.

The painting is priced at $110 million (£96.9m).

One of the two activists, Mirjam Herrmann said: “People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying.

“We are in a climate catastrophe. And all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. Do you know what I am afraid of?”

Aimée van Baalen, the spokeswoman for the Last Generation, said: “We mustn’t lose ourselves in the idyll on the big screen, but must face reality. There will be no time to admire art when we fight for food and water”.

The protest followed a similar one last week when Just Stop Oil activists threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

In an announcement, Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, said: “Today, 23rd October, Claude Monet’s painting “Stacks of Grain” was thrown with mashed potatoes by two activists, Since the picture is glazed, the immediate conservation investigation showed that it was not damaged in any way.

“The work will be on display again in the exhibition rooms on 26th October.”