British Embassy Bucharest invites proposals for green finance report in Romania

British Embassy Bucharest is inviting project proposals to deliver a report on sustainable finance in Romania.

The White Paper on sustainable finance should analyse the current financial market, inform about the challenges in addressing climate-related financial risks and highlight potential areas for reform and further policy design.

The report aims identify the major drivers of sustainable investing and determine the risks that market participants face due to environment and social trends in Romania and inform on the UK’s best practice on measuring and managing climate-related risks.

It will also provide key recommendations to policymakers on how to mitigate greenwashing practices and set out common practices as well as help inform the debate during the Embassy’s Sustainable Finance conference which will be held in the first quarter of 2023.

in addition, it will inform UK experts about specific areas for co-operation and sharing of international best practice in Romania.

It is part of a wider portfolio of projects across Europe which seeks to advance the UK’s green finance expertise and support the international transition towards a net zero financial system.

The deadline for submitting project bods is 13th November 2022 and the British Embassy expects the project to be delivered by 13th January 2023.