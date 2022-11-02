‘Climate change drops to the fourth most important issue facing the country’

Climate change has been ranked as the fourth most important issue facing the country, after cost of living, the economy and the NHS.

This is according to the first UK net zero index released by British Gas.

More than half (54%) of the respondents are not confident that the government would cut emissions sufficiently by 2050 and 19% think the UK will never achieve net zero.

Higher energy prices made 51% more likely to look at “installing energy efficient products” in the next 12 months. Only 14% said they would choose a heat pump to replace their existing boiler.

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director of British Gas Net Zero, said: “Focusing on the critical areas of power, heat, transport and the gas network, we hope to accelerate the journey to net zero.”