“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security”: PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has used his speech at the COP27 climate summit to argue that climate security and energy security are two sides of the same coin. Mr Sunak said that rising energy prices were a “reason to act faster” on climate change, and emphasised on the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels.

Mr Sunak’s comments come as world leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt for the two week COP27 summit, which is aimed at accelerating action to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. In his speech, Mr Sunak said that the UK will commit to £11.6bn climate fund and mentioned it as the “right thing to do”.

The UK has cut carbon emissions at a faster rate than any other G7 country, and renewables such as wind and solar now comprise more than 40% of our energy supply. Ten years ago, that number was only 10%. The British PM also mentioned that diversifying on energy supplies and investing on renewables is the way to ensure ourselves against the risks of energy dependency.

It is clear that Mr Sunak believes that climate security and energy security are inextricably linked, and that addressing one cannot be done without addressing the other. With the UK hosting the COP26 in Glasgow last year, it is hoped that Mr Sunak’s words will spur other world leaders into taking more ambitious action on climate change.

Produced in collaboration with Hugo Energy App.