World burning up faster that it can recover, says Pakistan’s PM at COP27

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged richer nations to support countries that are recovering from the effects of climate change.

His address at the climate summit in Egypt comes just months after more than a thousand people were killed in Pakistan and millions of others forced from their homes by devastating floods – Pakistan’s government has blamed climate change.

Mr Shehbaz Sharif said: “We became a victim of something with which we had nothing to do and of course it was a man-made disaster.”

Giving an emotive speech on day two at the COP27, Pakistan’s Prime Minister said: “This COP rings an alarm bell for humanity, it is the only platform where the survival of the human race as a goal still holds promise.

“It is also the forum where we, as vulnerable countries, take our case to the rich and the resourced to build a road map to crucial policy resets needed in a world that is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery.”