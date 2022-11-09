Efficiency & Environment

COP27: EU forms Forest Partnerships with five partner countries

The partnerships with Guyana, Mongolia, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zambia aim to reverse deforestation and enhance climate and biodiversity projection

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The EU has signed agreements with five partner countries, committing to developing strategies for the sustainable development and management of forests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen singed the Memorandum of Understanding for a Forest Partnership with Guyana, Mongolia, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zambia at the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Forests act as carbon sinks and are essential for both climate adaptation and mitigation.

The partnerships aim to reverse deforestation in supported countries and consequently enhance climate and biodiversity projection.

In addition, they aim to look for ways to facilitate production of and trade in legal and sustainable forest products.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said: “Forests are essential in so many respects: fighting against climate change, protecting biodiversity, providing means of subsistence to millions across the globe. Indeed, forests are home to 80% of terrestrial species of plants, animals and micro-organisms, while 1.6 billion people rely on forest resources for their livelihoods, food and fuel. With so much at stake, it is essential to take impactful actions and reverse deforestation.

“So we need Forest Partnerships with as many partners as possible to maintain healthy forests for a more sustainable future. Through these Partnerships, we will support our partners in sustainably managing and preserving forests, one of the world’s richest natural resource to combat climate change and conserve biodiversity as well as to promote sustainable development.”

