Council knitting blankets to help people struggling with energy bills

Council staff have resorted to knitting blankets to keep their residents warm this winter!

Bolsover District Council in Derbyshire says staff have come together and are creating hand-made knitted blankets to help keep some of the most vulnerable residents warm this winter.

The latest report by the UCL Institute of Health Equity warned that more than half of UK households would be plunged into fuel poverty in the coming months because of the increase in energy costs.

Council Leader Steve Fritchley said: “Once again, our staff are doing their bit by getting creative and helping those most in need.

“With the unprecedented rise in fuel and energy bills this year, more households will see themselves in fuel poverty.

“It’s important that we help these people as much as possible and our staff want to be able to gift them a lovely hand-made blanket.”