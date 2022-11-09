Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Council knitting blankets to help people struggling with energy bills

A local authority in Derbyshire has confirmed that its staff are knitting blankets to help keep people warm this winter

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Image: littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock

Council staff have resorted to knitting blankets to keep their residents warm this winter!

Bolsover District Council in Derbyshire says staff have come together and are creating hand-made knitted blankets to help keep some of the most vulnerable residents warm this winter.

The latest report by the UCL Institute of Health Equity warned that more than half of UK households would be plunged into fuel poverty in the coming months because of the increase in energy costs.

Council Leader Steve Fritchley said: “Once again, our staff are doing their bit by getting creative and helping those most in need.

“With the unprecedented rise in fuel and energy bills this year, more households will see themselves in fuel poverty.

“It’s important that we help these people as much as possible and our staff want to be able to gift them a lovely hand-made blanket.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast