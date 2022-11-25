SSE admits it may miss the target to phase out gas power

Energy giant SSE has spoken about the challenges associated with the decarbonisation of power generation.

Earlier this week, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee looked at the decarbonisation of the UK’s power system, inviting large companies and experts to give evidence on the issue.

Catherine Raw, Managing Director at SSE Thermal, said: “Between now and 2035, the question has to be, are we moving fast enough to replace existing unabated gas with low carbon equivalence? That is the biggest challenge between now and 2035.”

Asked whether she believed enough had been done to phase out gas power by 2035, Ms Raw replied: “Difficult question. If we continue at the pace that we are at today, then the answer is probably no.

“When we look at our own portfolio, our own fleet, we see two power stations continuing to operate post-2030, we see the phase-out of our other power stations because they are being replaced by low carbon alternatives, that’s power CCS, that’s hydrogen.

“If we do not see that happening in the next three to four years, we are gonna have to make decisions around the security of supplies to whether or not to extend the life of our existing fleet because that will take investment.

“So, we are at a critical juncture at this point as to whether or not we can pick up the pace and accelerate in order to invest and build those new low carbon alternatives so that they are coming online in 2027, 2028, 2029 in order to then be able to deliver into the next decade.”