Boris and Truss join campaign to lift onshore wind ban

Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have supported a proposal that could lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms.

Former Levelling Up Secretary under Liz Truss’s administration, Simon Clarke, had previously tabled an amendment to the government’s Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The amendment suggests that councils have the power to give the green light to onshore wind applications “for the purposes of installing new sites not previously used for generating wind energy and repowering existing onshore wind installations”.

Last night, Simon Clarke tweeted: “Delighted to have the backing of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, together with MPs from right across the Conservative Party, for my amendment to allow onshore wind where (and only where) there is community consent.

“A pro growth, pro green policy at a time when we need both.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously refused to allow new onshore wind projects in England.