TalkTalk reveals more hybrid workers using libraries to cut energy bills

Hybrid workers are choosing to work in local businesses and libraries to reduce their home energy bills.

This is according to research from connectivity provider TalkTalk Business.

TalkTalk’s latest report also reveals a significant rise in broadband usage at libraries, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants across the UK and remote working, is likely to be a driving factor.

Nine in 10 Brits say they are concerned about the rising cost of energy bills. 88% agree that it’s important to support local businesses during the cost-of-living crisis.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk, said: “Our latest report also highlights the importance of local businesses, including libraries and coffee shops, in supporting Britain’s ever-growing hybrid working community, which is why TalkTalk Business is working tirelessly to provide them with the best possible connectivity.”