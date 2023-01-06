Environment Agency workers to strike for the first time over pay

Thousands of workers who maintain critical roles in protecting communities against pollution will strike for the first time later this month over pay and working conditions.

Environment Agency workers will walk out on Wednesday 18th January – the strike comes at a time of year when extreme weather is more likely to hit the country, UNISON has warned.

UNISON Head of Environment Donna Rowe-Merriman said: “Dedicated staff have been left with no other option but to strike over pay for the first time in the Agency’s history.

“The decision to strike wasn’t taken lightly as workers know their role is crucial in keeping communities and the environment safe.

“But the cost of living crisis has reached a point where the lowest paid are truly struggling to make ends meet. Staff often have no choice but to look for other work outside the Agency. This appalling situation cannot go on.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson told ELN: “As public sector organisation the Environment Agency remains bound by the pay policy of the government of the day.

“We have plans in place to minimise disruption to our essential work to protect the environment and respond to critical incidents.”