UK farmers to get paid more to introduce greener practices

Farmers are set to receive extra cash to work in a more sustainable way.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced more money for farmers and landowners through the environmental land management schemes (elms), the Countryside Stewardship and the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

The schemes reward farmers for introducing solutions that improve biodiversity and nature management on their land.

However, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said the announcements “risked being too little, too late”.

David Exwood, Vice President of the NFU, said: “I regret that farmers and growers are making crucial long-term decisions that are essential to running viable and profitable food-producing businesses without the vital clarity needed on Elms and options that will be available.

“While some of these latest changes are welcome… it risks being too little too late, especially given the current economic challenges we are experiencing and the rapid erosion of direct payments.”

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: “As custodians of more than 70% of our countryside, the nation is relying on its farmers to protect our landscapes as well as produce the high-quality food we are known for, and we are increasing payment rates to ensure farmers are not out of pocket for doing the right thing by the environment.

“By increasing the investment in these schemes, I want farmers to see this stacks up for business – whatever the size of your holding.”