Customers start receiving £600 energy vouchers

Customers across Northern Ireland who pay via Direct Debit will receive £600 directly into their bank account from this month

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 16 January 2023
Eligible households in Northern Ireland will start receiving the first £600 energy vouchers today.

The Post Office has worked with the energy suppliers to prioritise the delivery of the vouchers to vulnerable customers.

While the vouchers of prepayment customers can only be redeemed at post offices, those on direct debit will receive the £600 payment in their bank account.

Energy and Climate Minister, Graham Stuart, said: “We’ve been working flat out to make sure households across Northern Ireland get the support they’ve been promised this winter, so it’s great to see this landing where it’s needed, with vulnerable customers first in line.”

A few months ago, official data showed that almost 42% of vouchers for prepayment customers in England, Wales and Scotland have not been redeemed.

