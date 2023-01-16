Customers start receiving £600 energy vouchers

Eligible households in Northern Ireland will start receiving the first £600 energy vouchers today.

The Post Office has worked with the energy suppliers to prioritise the delivery of the vouchers to vulnerable customers.

While the vouchers of prepayment customers can only be redeemed at post offices, those on direct debit will receive the £600 payment in their bank account.

Energy and Climate Minister, Graham Stuart, said: “We’ve been working flat out to make sure households across Northern Ireland get the support they’ve been promised this winter, so it’s great to see this landing where it’s needed, with vulnerable customers first in line.”

A few months ago, official data showed that almost 42% of vouchers for prepayment customers in England, Wales and Scotland have not been redeemed.