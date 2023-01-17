Wind provided nearly 34% of Ireland’s power

Ireland‘s wind power generation reached new highs last year.

That’s according to a report released by energy specialists Baringa, which suggests the Irish wind farms provided almost 34% of the country’s electricity, up four points on 2021.

The analysis found that without this type of renewable energy, Ireland would have had to spend an additional €1.65 billion (£1.4bn) on gas for power generation in 2022 and an extra €340 million (£300m) on carbon credits to produce electricity by burning that gas.

Experts added that on a single day, 8th March 2022, the combination of high winds and soaring gas prices delivered a total avoided cost of €43 million (£38m) in just 24 hours.

The report also suggests February saw the greatest monthly wind generation, with a total cost saving of €360 million (£318m) across the island.

Noel Cunniffe, Chief Executive Officer of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “The best way out of this energy crisis is to accelerate the development of renewable energy, to ensure more of our power is provided here, at home, creating Irish jobs and supporting local communities.”