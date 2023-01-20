Efficiency & Environment

‘Net zero needs each person’s carbon footprint to fall by 6%’

A new set of films has been released to help people understand how they can reduce their carbon emissions

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 20 January 2023
Image: Nina Firsova / Shutterstock

If each Briton cut their carbon footprint by 6% each year, the UK would hit net zero in 2050.

That’s according to academics from the University of Cambridge, which has released a new set of films detailing how each person can slash their carbon emissions.

The six free videos have been released under the name ‘Tick Zero,’ which Cambridge hopes will help many people to take new strides towards zero emissions.

Cutting your carbon footprint by 6% is laid out in the short films as either reducing the average 19kg of red meat each person consumes across the year, cutting the average of 10 hours flying in an aeroplane or the 660 litres of fuel commonly put into cars.

The campaign is not just focussing on what the everyday person can do and also calls for certain technologies to be invested in and supported far more by the government.

Tick Zero warns: “Since 1990, the global population has filled half of the remaining safe capacity in the atmosphere with emissions. If this continues to grow in line with the past, then we will hit the unsafe limit of the climate’s carrying capacity before 2050.”

Director of Tick Zero, Professor Julian Allwood, said: “As a country, we’re not acting in line with the seriousness of the danger of climate change. That being said, there is ample opportunity for the people, businesses and communities that act first.

“We’ve seen this with companies like Vestas Wind Systems and Tesla, who both acted early and have had huge success in their fields.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

  • Wyoming to ban EVsThe state has taken the decision to ban the sale of new EVs from 2035 to protect its oil and gas ind...
  • UK coal imports rise 39%In the third quarter of 2022, the amount of coal imported to the UK rose to 1.7 million tonnes, acco...
  • Heat pumps on UK roofs!Installation is part of a research project designed to inform practices on how it could bring furthe...

Latest Podcast