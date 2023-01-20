‘World’s largest’ tidal turbine bid got UK royal treatment

A project aiming to maximise tidal energy generation has been launched in the presence of Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, at the University of Edinburgh’s FastBlade facility.

The MAXBlade project will increase the length of the turbine blades from ten to 13 metres, the longest of their kind in the world.

The team behind the development says that boosting blade length is predicted to reduce the cost of tidal energy significantly.

Analysis by the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Energy Systems estimated £40 billion could be generated for the economy by harnessing wave and tidal energy.

Andrew Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Orbital Marine Power, said: “MAXBlade will help deliver tidal energy into a future, low-carbon energy mix at lower costs while, at the same time, position UK and European businesses to benefit from long-term industrial opportunities that will come from this new, sustainable industry.”