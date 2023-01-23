Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 2,000 UK small businesses missing out on energy bill relief

EDF has reportedly admitted that some of its customers have not received the state-funded discount due to “systems issues”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 23 January 2023
Almost 2,000 small businesses have not received government support for rising energy costs.

EDF told The Times “systems issues” led to certain business customers not receiving the correct discount on energy bills.

Eligible non-domestic customers facing soaring gas and electricity prices in light of global economic pressures have benefitted from the state-funded discount since 1st October 2022.

A spokeswoman for the energy supplier said to the newspaper: “Approximately 2,000 of our SME customers have been billed incorrectly. We have already reviewed these accounts and we are aiming for all affected customers to have corrected bills issued by the end of next week.”

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Ofgem’s priority is to protect consumers and ensure they pay a fair price for their energy.

“We are aware that some businesses are having problems in getting fixed rate energy deals and also that some are being asked to pay large deposits by some suppliers, amongst other concerns. We are working with government and stakeholders to determine in further action or assistance is needed to help businesses, in addition to looking at compliance with existing requirements.”

ELN has contacted EDF for comment.

