UK calls on energy suppliers to stop forced prepayment installations

The Business Secretary has urged energy suppliers to stop forcibly moving households onto prepayment meters.

It has been reported that thousands of people struggling to pay their energy bills are even remotely switched onto prepay.

The government has said energy suppliers must stop the practice of forced fitting prepayment meters and introduce measures that can potentially support their customers.

The Business Secretary has also asked suppliers to share data on the number of warrants they have requested for prepayment meter installations to “name and shame” the worst offenders.

A few days ago, charity Citizens Advice called for a ban on forced prepayment meter installations – its research found that nearly 3.2 million people across Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year because they couldn’t afford to top up.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Suppliers are clearly jumping the gun and moving at risk customers onto prepayment meters before offering them the support they are entitled to – I simply cannot believe that every possible alternative has been exhausted in all these cases.

“I am deeply concerned to see reports of customers being switched to prepayment meters against their will, with some disconnected from supply – and quite literally left in the dark.

“Rather than immediately reaching for a new way to extract money out of customers, I want suppliers to stop this practice and lend a more sympathetic ear, offering the kind of forbearance and support that a vulnerable customer struggling to pay should be able to expect.”

In response to the announcement, Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said: “We welcome the government’s call for energy suppliers to stop forcing people onto prepayment meters. Millions of people are being left in cold, dark and damp homes because they can’t afford to top up their meter. No one should be forced to live like this.

“It’s now up to suppliers to do the right thing and end this practice. If they don’t, the government must step in with stronger action. It’s also vital further protections are brought in for people already using prepayment meters.”