Drax energy workers to vote to strike in row over pay

Nearly 50 workers of three Drax hydropower stations will start voting tomorrow on potential industrial action.

The ballot which closes on 22nd February follows the rejection of a pay offer, which Unite the union energy workers said was “significantly below the current rate of inflation which currently stands at 13.4%”.

These workers, including engineers, plant controllers, mechanical and electrical craft staff will take part in the ballot covering Stonebyre, Cruachan and Glenlee power stations – Drax Hydro supplies businesses and homes.

If the ballot is successful then strike action could take place in early March.

A Drax spokesperson told ELN: “We have put forward a fair and competitive pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues and is significantly above the national average.

“We will continue to work with the unions to find a resolution which avoids strike action at our Scottish hydro power stations and ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the business.

“We have plans in place to ensure that there will be no impact on electricity supplies should the action go ahead in Scotland. Drax’s hydro operations play a critical role in energy security and we plan to invest billions of pounds in our UK renewable energy projects this decade, including the expansion of our Cruachan pumped storage hydro power station, creating and supporting jobs in Scotland.”