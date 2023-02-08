IEA: Asia set to use half of world’s electricity by 2025

Asia will use for the first time half of the global electricity supply by 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

In its Electricity Market report, the Paris-headquartered organisation suggested much of Asia’s electricity use will be driven by China, whose share of global consumption will rise from a quarter in 2015 to a third by the middle of this decade.

The IEA estimates that electricity consumption in the EU recorded a sharp 3.5% decline year-on-year last year as the region was particularly hard hit by high energy prices.

On the other hand, electricity demand in India and the US rose, according to the report.

Analysts said renewables and nuclear energy will dominate the growth of global electricity supply in the next three years, together meeting on average more than 90% of the additional demand.

The IEA’s Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori said: “China will be consuming more electricity than the EU, the US and India combined.”

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol commented: “The world’s growing demand for electricity is set to accelerate, adding more than double Japan’s current electricity consumption over the next three years,

“The good news is that renewables and nuclear power are growing quickly enough to meet almost all this additional appetite, suggesting we are close to a tipping point for power sector emissions. Governments now need to enable low-emissions sources to grow even faster and drive down emissions so that the world can ensure secure electricity supplies while reaching climate goals.”