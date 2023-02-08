Drax hits back at ‘power cut’ claims over looming pay strikes

The UK could allegedly face power cuts in the coming weeks as workers employed at Drax Power Station have voted to strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Unite’s members rejected an 8% increase – the union touted the offer “substantial real terms pay cut” with the current inflation rate standing at 13.4%.

Unite has announced an initial nine days of strike action with strikes taking place on the 20th and 27th of February, then the 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th of March and 4th, 10th and 17th of April.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a classic case of greed by a company which is already generating eye-watering profits. Drax is cynically seeking to boost its bonanza profits further by forcing workers to take a real terms pay cut.”

However, Drax said there is no risk to its power generation.

A Drax spokesperson said: “In the event of industrial action, Drax has robust plans in place to ensure the power station continues to safely generate renewable electricity for millions of homes and businesses.

“We have put forward a generous full and final pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues with a significant pay rise worth 10% and a £2,000 lump sum.

“We are deeply disappointed that Unite is planning to go forward with this unnecessary action which will see colleagues lose money instead of securing a significant pay rise. Drax remains open to dialogue with Unite to avoid industrial action.

“There are three trade unions representing colleagues at Drax Power Station and this offer has been accepted by Prospect, while GMB has stated it will not be taking industrial action.”