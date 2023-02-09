Supplier to compensate for not meeting its Energy Company Obligation

Ofgem has today announced that CO-OP Energy has agreed to deliver energy efficiency measures after the company did not meet its Energy Company Obligation (ECO3).

ECO3 was a government energy efficiency scheme, which ran between 2018 and 2022 to promote energy efficiency measures and to help fuel poor and vulnerable households heat their homes and cut bills, for example by replacing a broken heating system or upgrading an inefficient heating system.

CO-OP Energy was a domestic supplier previously but exited the market three years ago.

The energy regulator said that the company committed to making up any shortfall in energy savings against its legal requirements.

This will see the company deliver its remaining £35 million outstanding obligation and an additional £3.5 million in energy bill savings by 31st December 2024.

Cathryn Scott, Director of Enforcement and Emerging Issues at Ofgem said: “Now, more than ever, we need to prioritise energy efficiency and it is vital that energy suppliers take their obligations under the government’s energy efficiency schemes seriously.

“These schemes reduce energy consumption, as well as consumer bills, delivering real benefits for low income households. The action we have agreed with CO-OP will ensure that consumers benefit from these important energy efficiency measures and we welcome their engagement with us on the matter.”