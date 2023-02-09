Energy Department to ask Britons to cut energy use by 15%

The government plans to set out further measures to encourage people to cut their annual energy usage by 15%.

Two days after the announcement about the government reshuffle, the newly-created Energy Security and Net Zero Department set out its priorities for the year ahead.

Among these first tasks, officials will have to urge households and businesses across the UK to slash energy use by 15% through energy efficiency schemes and other measures.

The new Energy Department will also ensure the UK is on track to meet its legally binding net zero commitments and support economic growth by significantly speeding up the delivery of network infrastructure and domestic energy production.

A few hours ago, as the Twitter account of the former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy disappeared, a new account for the new Department emerged.

Some Twitter users have criticised the fact that in its short description of the new Department on the government’s website, renewable energy organisations are not listed.

It shows a list of public bodies and agencies – Civil Nuclear Police Authority, Coal Authority, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, Great British Nuclear; and North Sea Transition Authority among others.

However, sources from the Energy Department told ELN that those are public bodies associated with the new Department and do not include industry bodies ministers will engage with.

RenewableUK’s Director of Policy Ana Musat told ELN: “A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero can provide the clear focus we need on securing investment in renewables to cut energy costs and grow our economy.

“Global competition for clean tech supply chains is intensifying and we have a long way to go in our transition to net zero and industry wants to work with ministers to respond to this challenge.

“Ministers and officials in the new Department have big decisions that need to be taken very soon if we’re to grow renewables fast enough, so industry will be pushing for the Spring Budget and upcoming Contracts for Difference round to boost the UK’s attractiveness for investment.”