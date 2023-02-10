UK closer to ‘cheap, abundant’ energy

British fusion energy company Tokamak Energy is to build its prototype compact spherical tokamak at the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA)’s Culham Campus in Oxford.

Tokamak Energy’s compact spherical tokamak will demonstrate multiple technologies required for the delivery of clean, sustainable fusion energy.

This includes a complete set of high-temperature superconducting magnets to confine and control the hydrogen fuel, which becomes plasma many times hotter than the sun.

Chris Kelsall, Tokamak Energy Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our device aims to validate key engineering solutions needed to make commercial fusion a reality and will showcase our world-class magnet technology at scale.”

Professor Sir Ian Chapman, Chief Executive Officer at UKAEA, said: “Our ability to host major facilities extends right across the supply chain from design to decommissioning.

“The announcement is a testament to Culham’s attractiveness for fusion development for fusion development.”