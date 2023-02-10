Efficiency & Environment

UK seeks views on how to achieve net zero airports by 2040

The call for evidence asks how to define airport operations and which type of emissions should be included in the target

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 February 2023
Image: Rich Higgins / Shutterstock

The government has launched a consultation to design a policy that would enable the UK to have net zero airport operations by 2040.

The Department for Transport has published a call for evidence to receive feedback from interested parties that could provide information on decarbonising the UK’s airports.

Officials are looking for views on the definition of airport operations and the emissions sources that should be included within the target.

The consultation aims to help the government understand to which entities the target should apply and how it should fit other schemes, including the Airports Council International Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme.

Those who are interested in submitting a response can do so by the deadline of 2 May.

