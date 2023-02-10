UK seeks views on how to achieve net zero airports by 2040

The government has launched a consultation to design a policy that would enable the UK to have net zero airport operations by 2040.

The Department for Transport has published a call for evidence to receive feedback from interested parties that could provide information on decarbonising the UK’s airports.

Officials are looking for views on the definition of airport operations and the emissions sources that should be included within the target.

The consultation aims to help the government understand to which entities the target should apply and how it should fit other schemes, including the Airports Council International Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme.

Those who are interested in submitting a response can do so by the deadline of 2 May.