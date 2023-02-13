How can an electric wallpaper keep your house warm?

An eco-friendly technology deployed on the walls and ceilings can keep a home warm without conventional radiators.

An electric infrared wallpaper, developed by NextGen Heating, emits far infrared to heat objects and people inside a home.

Each sheet comprises two thin copper strips and layers of graphene and emits infrared energy when powered with electricity.

Unlike boiler-powered radiators, homeowners can turn the sheets on or off as needed with a switch, like a light switch.

Last year, Ealing Council ran a pilot scheme with the energy company to replace the gas heating in 25 homes by putting infrared sheets on the ceilings.

If it proves successful, it is believed that it could be added to council homes on a wider scale.

The government has announced a ban on new gas boiler installations by 2025.