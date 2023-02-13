Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

How can an electric wallpaper keep your house warm?

An electric infrared wallpaper promises to eliminate the need for turning on conventional radiators

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 13 February 2023
Image: NextGen Heating

An eco-friendly technology deployed on the walls and ceilings can keep a home warm without conventional radiators.

An electric infrared wallpaper, developed by NextGen Heating, emits far infrared to heat objects and people inside a home.

Each sheet comprises two thin copper strips and layers of graphene and emits infrared energy when powered with electricity.

Unlike boiler-powered radiators, homeowners can turn the sheets on or off as needed with a switch, like a light switch.

Last year, Ealing Council ran a pilot scheme with the energy company to replace the gas heating in 25 homes by putting infrared sheets on the ceilings.

If it proves successful, it is believed that it could be added to council homes on a wider scale.

The government has announced a ban on new gas boiler installations by 2025.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast